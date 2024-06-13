West Ham sign Brazilian gem Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras

West Ham United have announced the signing of Brazilian attacking midfielder Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras.

The South American gem has signed a five-year deal with the Hammers, keeping him at London Stadium until the summer of 2029.

Guilherme won the Brazilian Serie A title with Palmeiras and is considered one of the most exciting talents in South America.

The 18-year-old will finalise his move when the transfer window officially opens on Friday. But the transfer is still subject to international clearance and a work permit.

West Ham had a long-standing interest in Guilherme, but the deal was in danger of falling through after both parties failed to find common ground on personal terms agreement.

Reaching an agreement was made even more complicated by the emergence of suitors from the Saudi Pro League, but technical director Tim Steidten was determined to get the deal done.

While our official website didn’t reveal the finances involved in the deal, Guilherme reportedly set us back around £25 million.

Guilherme progressed through the youth ranks at Palmeiras before joining their first team in January 2023. He has since racked up 45 top-flight appearances and has been capped by Brazil at Under-20 level.

“I’m very happy to be signing with West Ham United, a Club that trusted in my work,” Guilherme said.

“I also want to thank everyone at West Ham, particularly Tim and his team who came to Brazil, and not only talked with me, but also with my family.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world. I believe I’ll improve a lot here with the entire staff at West Ham, which is crucial for my development.”

Unproven but exciting

Splashing £25m for a player who has barely proven himself at the top level is nothing short of a shot in the dark, but Guilherme has all the tools to succeed.

The mesmerising Brazilian is technically gifted and boasts blistering pace, acceleration and elusive dribbling skills that Julen Lopetegui will be eager to weaponise.

Guilherme has only scored one for Palmeiras in 45 games. While those numbers leave plenty to be desired, we’ll be hoping he can take the Premier League by storm next season.

