West Ham set to sign Wes Foderingham on a free transfer

West Ham United are closing in on their second signing of the summer transfer window, with Wes Foderingham set to join the club on a free transfer.

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Seth, the Sheffield United goalkeeper will join the Hammers on a two-year deal after his contract at Bramall Lane expires.

Foderingham will arrive at the London Stadium as the new third-choice goalkeeper to cover for Alphonse Areola and Lukasz Fabianski.

Tim Steidten needed to address the goalkeeping department this summer, especially with Joseph Anang poised to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this month.

The 24-year-old came up through our youth system but failed to make an appearance for the senior side after joining the first team in January 2023.

In addition to Anang’s imminent departure, 20-year-old Jacob Knightbridge has also left the club to join Championship side Oxford United in search of regular playing time.

English goalkeeper Nathan Trott is also closing in on a permanent London Stadium exit this summer, emphasising the need for a new third-choice goalkeeper.

Foderingham is an excellent player to fill that role and his imminent arrival will allow Steidten focus on reinforcing other areas of the squad.

More signings to follow

Last week, we confirmed the addition of Brazil Under-20 winger Luis Guilherme as the first new signing of the Lopetegui era in a deal with Palmeiras worth £25 million.

However, as the comprehensive overhaul takes shape, several more additions to the squad are bound to be made this summer.

We’ve been heavily linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers skipper Max Kilman and Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

Kilman is viewed as the primary target to bolster the defence this summer, with Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd facing uncertain futures at the London Stadium.

A striker is also firmly at the top of our shopping list, and it appears En-Nesyri is our primary target, with Lopetegui keen to reunite with the Moroccan striker in East London.