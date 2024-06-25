West Ham are ‘seriously interested’ in Lille striker Jonathan David

West Ham United are strongly considering a move for highly sought-after Lille striker Jonathan David.

That’s according to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, who claims the Hammers are ‘seriously interested’ in the Canadian international this summer.

David is poised to leave Lille this summer as he enters the final year of his contract, and a move to the Premier League has been mooted as his preference.

Manchester United and Chelsea have been alerted to his availability and are considering a move for the Canadian, but West Ham are also in the race.

Plettenberg reports that the Hammers have gathered information on David. The striker is valued at around £21 million and is already attracting plenty of interest.

A striker is firmly at the top of West Ham’s wishlist, and several names have been touted as possible options.

David is the latest to be linked with a move to the London Stadium. However, with United and Chelsea also in the race for David, it would be difficult for the Hammers to pull off a deal for the Canadian striker.

David would be a bargain for West Ham, but highly unlikely

David has been a consistent performer for Lille since joining the club from Belgian side KAA Gent.

He has recorded 84 goals and 18 assists in 183 games, including 35 goal contributions in 47 games last season to help the club secure a place in the Champions League qualifiers.

In addition to being a prolific forward, David is also versatile and can slot in as a left winger when required, which adds to his undeniable appeal.

Signing a player of such calibre would be a coup for us, but a lack of European football could throw a massive wrench in our plans to lure him to the London Stadium.

However, his determination to play in the Premier League could work in our favour, although we’ll need to be proactive if we want to beat United and Chelsea in the race to sign him.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com