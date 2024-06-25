West Ham preparing third bid to sign Wolves captain Max Kilman

West Ham United are not throwing in the towel in their desire to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Max Kilman.

The Hammers have already seen two bids rejected by Wolves, who consider the Englishman a key part of their long-term plans.

West Ham submitted an opening offer of around £25 million for Kilman, but it was quickly rejected. Our second proposal was reportedly a player-plus-cash deal, but it was also turned down.

Despite failing with two bids, Fabrizio Romano reports that the Irons are still pushing to sign the experienced 27-year-old defender.

Julen Lopetegui wants to reunite with Kilman at the London Stadium, so it’s unsurprising that we’re pulling out all the stops to secure his signature.

With Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd facing uncertain futures, we’ll need to sign at least two defenders this summer, and Kilman could be the first to join the club.

It was always going to be difficult for us to convince Wolves to sell Kilman, but an offer of around £45m could be enough to sign the English defender.

Kilman would be an exceptional signing for West Ham

We’re poised to be very active during the summer transfer window, with technical director Tim Steidten working closely with Lopetegui to bolster every area of the squad.

We’ve already signed Brazilian prodigy Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras, but we’re expected to add more fresh recruits to Lopetegui’s squad.

Kilman could be our second summer signing, but we’ll have to match Wolves’ demands to secure a deal.

The Englishman still has four years left on his contract, so Wolves are under no obligation to sell him. They want to claim maximum profit on the defender, who joined them on a free transfer in 2018.

Kilman is a vastly experienced defender, and Lopetegui rates him very highly, having coached him during his time at Molineux Stadium.

He has made 151 appearances for Wolves and would be an exceptional addition to our team if we could find an agreement with the Wanderers.

