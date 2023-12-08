West Ham player ratings vs Tottenham: James Ward-Prowse phenomenal as Mohammed Kudus shines

West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse put in a phenomenal shift and scored the winner past Tottenham on Thursday night.

The Hammers came from behind to win 2-1 in north London, with Jarrod Bowen notching the leveller after good work by Mohammed Kudus.

A vital away win was then sealed with a solid defensive performance, which was at odds with the woeful start West Ham made as Spurs dominated the first half.

Here's how David Moyes's side rated at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

WEST HAM LEAD!



A poor backpass hands James Ward-Prowse a dream gift and he makes no mistake!

Lukasz Fabianski 6

In for his first league start of the season in place of the injured Areola but looked shaky. Better in the second-half though, and made a strong save from Pedro Porro.

Vladimir Coufal 6

Found it tough against the raiding Destiny Udogie but managed to threaten down the right, despite Spurs' dominance.

Kurt Zouma 7

Back after missing Sunday's draw with Crystal Palace due to personal reasons and eventually brought a more solid look to backline after it had looked all at sea early on.

Nayef Aguerd 7

Caught under Porro's corner as Cristian Romero rose highest but covering pace was useful.

Emerson 6

Struggled to contain the twin threat of Porro and Dejan Kulusevski and unable to get forward. Yellow carded.

Edson Alvarez 6

Beaten in the air by Romero for Spurs's opener.

James Ward-Prowse 8

A mystery why he doesn't back himself to shoot from open play more often but couldn't miss when his own strike came off the post. Phenomenal work-rate. Booked.

Tomas Soucek 7

Dropped into a deeper role, where legs were needed as Spurs ripped through midfield early on.

Jarrod Bowen 7

Returned to the right flank and was quieter in first-half but did brilliantly to hold off Romero in build-up to equaliser. Took it well to make it seven away league games in a row with a goal.

The slice of luck @WestHam needed! 🙌



Jarrod Bowen's 50th goal for the Hammers and look what it means to that away end!

Mohammed Kudus 8

West Ham's most dangerous attacker, though was twice spared by linesman's flag after dreadful finishes. Shot ricocheted through to Bowen.

Lucas Paqueta 5

Miles off it in the first-half. Looked to be struggling with shin problem but headed wide from glaring chance to equalise just before break.

Substitutes

Pablo Fornals (Kudus 88') - N/A

Unused: Anang, Cresswell, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Benrahma, Ings, Mubama