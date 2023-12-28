West Ham player ratings vs Arsenal: Heroic Edson Alvarez shows why Hammers have moved on from Declan Rice

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Goals from Tomas Soucek and Konstantinos Mavropanos gave West Ham a famous 2-0 win over Arsenal.

Here's how David Moyes's side rated at the Emirates...

Alphonse Areola 8

Made a superb reflex stop to tip Saka header over the bar, then more fine saves to keep out Trossard and Odegaard.

Vladimir Coufal 7

Challenge on Nketiah probably denied Arsenal a lifeline with 20 minutes to go. Also headed away at the back post with Jesus lurking.

Konstantinos Mavropanos 7

Started in a makeshift backline against his former club and came back to haunt them with a terrific header.

Angelo Ogbonna 7

Handed a first league start since August with Zouma injured. Made a vital tackle on Odegaard just before the break. Stood up as senior man in the partnership.

Emerson 8

Cross caused chaos in Arsenal box for opener. Looked in trouble against Saka for first ten minutes, but figured things out superbly.

Edson Alvarez 9

An heroic shift from the Mexican to screen a novel centre-back pair. Showed why West Ham have made progress, despite losing Declan Rice.

Tomas Soucek 7

On hand to smash in the opener, then put in his usual terrific shift.

James Ward-Prowse 8

Worked so hard, tracking Rice's every move. Delivery for Mavropanos header was devilish.

Mohammed Kudus 7

Had to sacrifice much of his attacking role but a few runs were still so important in relieving pressure.

Jarrod Bowen 7

Just about kept the ball alive to set-up Soucek. A thankless task from open play up against Saliba and Gabriel.

Lucas Paqueta 5

Needed treatment in the warm-up but considered fit to start. Only lasted half-hour, though.

Substitutes

Said Benrahma (Paqueta 33') 7

Fair play. Looked at it from the moment of his introduction and did not shirk defensive responsibility.

Unused: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Kehrer, Fornals, Cornet, Ings, Mubama