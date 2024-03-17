West Ham player ratings vs Aston Villa: Edson Alvarez outstanding in midfield as Michail Antonio impresses

West Ham were held to a 1-1 draw by Aston Villa after being denied an injury-time winner by VAR.

Tomas Soucek thought he had won it for the Hammers but the midfielder was adjudged to have handled the ball.

Nicolo Zaniolo scored a late equaliser after Michael Antonio had put West Ham in front.

Here’s how David Moyes’s side rated at the London Stadium...

Alphonse Areola 7

Made a smart save to deny Watkins at the near-post early on, then crucial one from Konsa late on. So reliable.

Vladimir Coufal 7

Terrific cross for Antonio opener. Now has seven league assists this season.

Konstantinos Mavropanos 7

A really positive display, on the front foot to nip in ahead of Villa forwards and stop pressure being relieved.

Kurt Zouma 6

High-line against Watkins promised to test his mobility but coped okay.

Emerson 6

Back from a groin injury to start. Made a crucial block on Leon Bailey around the hour-mark.

Tomas Soucek 6

Unlucky to flick Paqueta’s effort round the post. Like Alvarez, athleticism is key to making new system work. Denied a late winner.

Edson Alvarez 8

Outstanding at the base of midfield, covering the ground that allowed the front-four to press on. Booked and now faces a two-game ban in what will be a huge blow.

Jarrod Bowen 7

Inswinging corners were on the money all afternoon and caused Martinez big problems. Lively from open play, too.

Lucas Paqueta 6

Went close to opener but shot deflected wide off Soucek. Couldn't quite cut out pass to Diaby for Villa leveller.

Mohammed Kudus 6

Probably sacrificing a bit of himself by playing on the left but team looks much better balanced.

Michail Antonio 8

His first goal since August was brilliantly taken, diving in front of Konsa. Unlucky not to play a hand in at least one more when twice punished for offences inside the six-yard box.

Substitutes

Ben Johnson (Antonio 66’) 6

Aaron Cresswell (Emerson 84’) N/A

James Ward-Prowse (Paqueta 84’) N/A

Unused: Fabianski, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Earthy, Phillips, Ings