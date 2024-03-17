West Ham player ratings vs Aston Villa: Edson Alvarez outstanding in midfield as Michail Antonio impresses
West Ham were held to a 1-1 draw by Aston Villa after being denied an injury-time winner by VAR.
Tomas Soucek thought he had won it for the Hammers but the midfielder was adjudged to have handled the ball.
Nicolo Zaniolo scored a late equaliser after Michael Antonio had put West Ham in front.
Here’s how David Moyes’s side rated at the London Stadium...
Made a smart save to deny Watkins at the near-post early on, then crucial one from Konsa late on. So reliable.
Terrific cross for Antonio opener. Now has seven league assists this season.
A really positive display, on the front foot to nip in ahead of Villa forwards and stop pressure being relieved.
High-line against Watkins promised to test his mobility but coped okay.
Emerson 6
Back from a groin injury to start. Made a crucial block on Leon Bailey around the hour-mark.
Tomas Soucek 6
Unlucky to flick Paqueta’s effort round the post. Like Alvarez, athleticism is key to making new system work. Denied a late winner.
Outstanding at the base of midfield, covering the ground that allowed the front-four to press on. Booked and now faces a two-game ban in what will be a huge blow.
Inswinging corners were on the money all afternoon and caused Martinez big problems. Lively from open play, too.
Went close to opener but shot deflected wide off Soucek. Couldn't quite cut out pass to Diaby for Villa leveller.
Probably sacrificing a bit of himself by playing on the left but team looks much better balanced.
His first goal since August was brilliantly taken, diving in front of Konsa. Unlucky not to play a hand in at least one more when twice punished for offences inside the six-yard box.
Substitutes
Ben Johnson (Antonio 66’) 6
Aaron Cresswell (Emerson 84’) N/A
James Ward-Prowse (Paqueta 84’) N/A
Unused: Fabianski, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Earthy, Phillips, Ings