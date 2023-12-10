West Ham player ratings vs Fulham: Aguerd, Zouma and Cresswell shockers in defensive disaster class

West Ham had an afternoon to forget as they were thrashed 5-0 by Fulham.

Here's how David Moyes's side rated at Craven Cottage...

Lukasz Fabianski 5

Not much he could have done for any of the goals and did well to deny Jimenez a tap-in just before the break.

Vladimir Coufal 5

Made West Ham's chance with hook cross for Bowen but given the run-around by Willian and Robinson.

Kurt Zouma 4

Dominated in the air by Tosin for goal that put Fulham out of sight.

Nayef Aguerd 3

Couldn't get to Jimenez for first goal, then nothing pass conceded possession in build up to the second.

Aaron Cresswell 4

Mis-match against Jimenez for the opener. Booked for stopping Fulham quick-throw and dragged at half-time.

James Ward-Prowse 5

Tested Leno from range with early free-kick but struggled in midfield without Alvarez's presence alongside.

Tomas Soucek 5

Dropped into deeper role with Alvarez missing. Allowed the likes of Palhinha too much space around the box.

Mohammed Kudus 5

Started well but faded quickly as Fulham took the initiative.

Lucas Paqueta 5

Another who was heavily involved in the early exchanges but then found it impossible to get into the game.

Pablo Fornals 4

Handed a first League start since the opening day but made little impact and replaced at the break.

Jarrod Bowen 5

Volleyed too close to Leno with first-half chance as run of scoring in away league games came to a halt.

Substitutes

Konstantinos Mavropanos (Fornals 46') 5

Sent on as part of a shift to back-three and did okay.

Emerson (Cresswell 46') 5

Had been ill but thrown on at half-time with Cresswell on a booking. Didn't even try to go with Wilson's run for the fifth.

Divin Mubama (Kudus 65') 5

Angelo Ogbonna (Zouma 65') 5

Said Benrahma (Paqueta 65') 5

Tested Leno seconds after introduction.

Unused: Anang, Kehrer, Cornet, Ings