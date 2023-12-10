West Ham player ratings vs Fulham: Aguerd, Zouma and Cresswell shockers in defensive disaster class
West Ham had an afternoon to forget as they were thrashed 5-0 by Fulham.
Here's how David Moyes's side rated at Craven Cottage...
Not much he could have done for any of the goals and did well to deny Jimenez a tap-in just before the break.
Made West Ham's chance with hook cross for Bowen but given the run-around by Willian and Robinson.
Dominated in the air by Tosin for goal that put Fulham out of sight.
Couldn't get to Jimenez for first goal, then nothing pass conceded possession in build up to the second.
Mis-match against Jimenez for the opener. Booked for stopping Fulham quick-throw and dragged at half-time.
James Ward-Prowse 5
Tested Leno from range with early free-kick but struggled in midfield without Alvarez's presence alongside.
Tomas Soucek 5
Dropped into deeper role with Alvarez missing. Allowed the likes of Palhinha too much space around the box.
Started well but faded quickly as Fulham took the initiative.
Another who was heavily involved in the early exchanges but then found it impossible to get into the game.
Handed a first League start since the opening day but made little impact and replaced at the break.
Jarrod Bowen 5
Volleyed too close to Leno with first-half chance as run of scoring in away league games came to a halt.
Substitutes
Konstantinos Mavropanos (Fornals 46') 5
Sent on as part of a shift to back-three and did okay.
Emerson (Cresswell 46') 5
Had been ill but thrown on at half-time with Cresswell on a booking. Didn't even try to go with Wilson's run for the fifth.
Divin Mubama (Kudus 65') 5
Angelo Ogbonna (Zouma 65') 5
Said Benrahma (Paqueta 65') 5
Tested Leno seconds after introduction.