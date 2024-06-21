�� West Ham make opening offer for Wolves' Max Kilman

West Ham have tabled an opening offer for Wolves defender and captain Max Kilman.

New Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui worked with Kilman during his time at Molineux, and is now keen to reunite with the defender at the London Stadium.

To that end, they have tabled an opening offer of around £25m for the centre-back, but the Telegraph report that said offer is likely to be rejected, with Wolves holding out for a fee in excess of £40m.

Wolves have already admitted that they may have to make a sale this summer to fund further business, and Pedro Neto has also been heavily linked with a move away.