West Ham have submitted a £25m bid for Wolves defender Max Kilman - but that is expected to be rejected.

The 27-year-old has made 151 appearances across seven seasons at Molineux and Gary O'Neil is not actively looking to sell the player, who signed a contract to 2028 less than 12 months ago.

Kilman was an ever-present for Wolves last season, scoring twice in three games at the turn of the year.