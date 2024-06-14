West Ham and Nottingham Forest interested in Le Havre’s Étienne Youté Kinkoué

According to a report from L’Équipe, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest are interested in Le Havre AC’s Étienne Youté Kinkoué (22).

Le Havre are prepared to lose some of their key assets this summer. Their necessity to do so is the source of tension between the club and manager Luka Elsner, whose future with Les Ciel et Marines remains in suspense amid interest from Stade de Reims. One of the players who is looking increasingly likely to leave is Youté Kinkoué. The former France youth international joined Le Havre, in Ligue 2 at the time, in January 2023.

He arrived from Olympiacos, a club owned by the owners of Nottingham Forest. The Premier League club are therefore familiar with Youté Kinkoué and could make an attempt to prise him away this summer. However, they may face competition from West Ham and another, unnamed, Premier League club. An unnamed German club are also in talks to sign the centre-back, whose contract expires at the end of next season.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle