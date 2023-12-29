West Ham move closer to new David Moyes deal

West Ham will offer David Moyes a new contract until the end of the 2025-26 season - Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

West Ham United will hold talks with David Moyes over a new contract in January.

It is expected that a 2½-year deal will be offered and signed which will extend Moyes’ stay until June 2026.

Sources maintain that it is not yet a “done deal” that the 60-year-old Scot will agree to stay but the intention is to discuss a new contract and all parties are happy with the timescale.

Nevertheless a key issue with Moyes, it is understood, remains the lack of support it is felt he has received from some West Ham fans who have been critical of him.

West Ham had originally intended to wait until the end of the season to review Moyes’ position as they usually do with their managers. There had even been strong suggestions from within the club that the board were looking to make a change.

It still remains to be seen whether Moyes can agree terms with the club but the indications are that he is keen to stay.

Despite the uncertainty over his future Moyes has maintained a good relationship with the club’s board who have remained relaxed over his future.

If a new deal is signed it would cap a remarkable turnaround for Moyes who was close to being sacked last season and may have left in the summer had he not won the Europa Conference League, the club’s first trophy in 43 years, and qualified for the Europa League.

Moyes would have probably lost his job had West Ham been beaten by Fulham last April but, instead, he earned a reprieve with a 1-0 win. Slaven Bilic had been lined up to return to the club.

Moyes returned to West Ham four years ago this week and steered them clear of relegation and has since taken them into Europe for three seasons in a row.

However, he has been under pressure for more than a year with fans criticising his style of play and whether he was getting enough out of a talented squad. The recent Carabao Cup exit to Liverpool caused further unrest.

Moyes can rightly point to not just the trophy success, and staying in Europe, but taking West Ham up to sixth in the Premier League.

West Ham have ended the year with wins over Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. This is the first time West Ham have beaten Tottenham and Arsenal away from home in the same league season since 1993-94.

Although there was tension between Moyes and the club’s new technical director, Tim Steidten, last summer that has settled down. The signings – Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse in particular – have performed well since the sale of Declan Rice for £105 million.

Asked about his contract following the 2-0 win over Arsenal on Thursday, a relaxed Moyes said: “There’s plenty of time to talk about that. We’re not in any great rush. We can get that done when we’re ready. I’m enjoying my time.”

Moyes had previously suggested that speculation over his future might unsettle his squad.

