West Ham midfielder an 'option' to replace Casemiro at Man Utd

Manchester United have identified West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez as a potential replacement for Casemiro, a report has revealed.

Casemiro is available for sale this summer after an underwhelming campaign, with United hoping to cash in on the Brazilian as part of a bid to raise close to £100m to reinvest in the squad.

As the only natural defensive-minded midfielder in the squad, Casemiro's departure would require a move for a replacement and Fabrizio Romano states that club officials have discussed a move for Alvarez.

Mexico international Alvarez, who will turn 27 in October, joined Erik ten Hag's Ajax in 2019 and the Dutch boss is understood to have expressed his interest in a reunion.

However, any deal would likely prove to be complicated. Alvarez remains under contract with West Ham until 2028 and is seen as a crucial player, having impressed following his £35m switch to the club last summer.

Alvarez came close to joining Chelsea in 2022, recently admitting he was "an hour away" from getting on the plane to London before seeing his exit blocked by Ajax.

He would get his move to the Premier League 12 months later and quickly settled into life in England's top flight. Alvarez made 42 appearances in all competitions last season and evidently caught the eye of United's decision-makers.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are expected to try and limit Ten Hag's involvement in the club's transfers. While the manager would still be given an input, his ability to veto both incomings and outgoings could be taken away.

Ten Hag has already overseen an influx of former Ajax talents. Andre Onana, Lisandro Martinez and Antony have all moved to Old Trafford, while Frenkie de Jong and Brian Brobbey have both been targeted in the past.

Another former Ajax star, centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, was looked at earlier this summer but United are reluctant to advance their interest due to the cost of signing him from Bayern Munich.