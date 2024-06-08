New West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui targeting move for Atletico Madrid rising star

Atletico Madrid may need to raise funds to sign their desired targets this summer, and one of their valuable players is likely to be Samu Omorodion, who is off the back of an impressive debut season in La Liga, having scored nine goals in 22 starts for Granada (whom Atleti signed him from) and Alaves, his loan club.

Samu’s place in Diego Simeone’s squad will be determine during pre-season, although there is a chance that he is sold before making a single appearance for Atleti. According to MD, West Ham United are the latest club to show an interest in the 20-year-old striker.

The report states that new manager Julen Lopetegui is the driving force behind West Ham’s interest in Samu. The former Sevilla and Real Madrid head coach is prioritising a deal for the youngster, more so than a player he had at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan: Youssef En-Nesyri.

Atletico Madrid are looking for a new striker this summer, and selling Samu could bankroll that, although they would be parting ways with one of the most promising young strikers in Spain. It could end up being a costly mistake, although it’s too soon to say.