West Ham line up bid for Celtic's O'Riley - gossip

West Ham are ready to go head-to-head with Atletico Madrid in a bid to sign Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley, while Brighton and Everton are also keen on the 23-year-old. (Football Insider)

Departing RKC Waalwijk goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen insists he is in no rush to decide his future amid speculation over a move to Celtic. (Daily Record)

Celtic should aim to bring Fraser Forster back for a fifth spell, suggests the club's former striker John Hartson, with the 36-year-old goalkeeper out of the picture at Tottenham. (Go Radio via Football Scotland)

New Rapid Bucharest manager Neil Lennon is targeting former club Celtic for Stephen Welsh and wants fellow centre-half Ross Graham from Dundee United. (Scottish Sun)

Read the rest of Wednesday's Scottish gossip.