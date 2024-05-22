West Ham line up bid for Celtic's O'Riley - gossip

English Premier League side want Celtic playmaker and two Motherwell men could be on the move...

West Ham are ready to go head-to-head with Atletico Madrid in a bid to sign Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley, while Brighton and Everton are also keen on the 23-year-old. (Football Insider)

Motherwell striker Theo Bair is being chased by Blackburn and Bristol City, with a deal of around £800,000 plus add-ons in the offing. (Daily Mail)

Motherwell and Scotland goalkeeper Liam Kelly is in talks over a return to first club Rangers as a free agent. (Scottish Sun)

David Gray remains prominent among the leading contenders to replace Nick Montgomery as Hibernian head coach, with the Easter Road club reluctant to pay compensation for a more experienced manager in a job. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Alan Stubbs, who led Hibernian to the Scottish Cup in 2016, reckons his old club should make Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes their number one target. (Scotsman)

Fluminese left-back Jefte is set to sign for Rangers in July, according to a report in Brazil. (Daily Record)

Departing RKC Waalwijk goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen insists he is in no rush to decide his future amid speculation over a move to Celtic. (Daily Record)

Celtic should aim to bring Fraser Forster back for a fifth spell, suggests the club's former striker John Hartson, with the 36-year-old out of the picture at Tottenham. (Go Radio via Football Scotland)

New Rapid Bucharest manager Neil Lennon is targeting former club Celtic for Stephen Welsh and wants fellow centre-half Ross Graham from Dundee United. (Scottish Sun)

And Neil Lennon insists he has no plans to allow striker Albion Rrahmani to leave Rapid Bucharest amid interest from Rangers. (Daily Record)

English League Two champions Stockport County want St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon, with the 27-year-old considering the move after 10 years with the Perth club. (Courier)