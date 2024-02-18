West Ham: Kalvin Phillips hopes red card at Nottingham Forest signals end of 'bad luck'

There were just two minutes and 56 seconds between Kalvin Phillips' two yellow cards at Nottingham Forest

Kalvin Phillips hopes his red card in West Ham's defeat at Nottingham Forest signals the end of his run of "bad luck" in a Hammers shirt.

The England midfielder has endured a difficult start at West Ham since his January loan move from Manchester City.

He made mistakes that led to goals against Bournemouth and Manchester United before his dismissal at Forest.

"They say bad luck comes in threes, so let's hope I've had my three pieces of it and I can kick on now," he said.

"I wanted this to be a fresh start, to really get my head down and go for it. It's not gone as I would have hoped. Everyone can see that.

"But I know football. I'm experienced enough to know that if I get my head down and grit my teeth and do the basics right, that things will turn."

Phillips says he is "frustrated and gutted" at the dismissal and thinks his lack of match sharpness is a contributing factor to his slow start in a Hammers shirt.

The 28-year-old made just two starts for City this season prior to his move to the London Stadium on 26 January.

"There are certain things you need to do on a football pitch. OK, I was training with the best team in the world, but games get you sharper," said the former Leeds United midfielder.

"You can train all you like but you are never going to really get match fit and match sharp unless you play games.

"So, that's the reason I'm frustrated and gutted."

Phillips said he tried to speak to referee Thomas Bramall after the game about his dismissal, which was the result of yellow cards for a push on Nicolas Dominguez and a foul on Morgan Gibbs-White.

"I'm annoyed with myself over the first booking. He's got my shoulder and I've tried to push him off - perhaps next time I should kick the ball at him to make my point," he said.

"With the second, I've not made any contact with Morgan.

"I wanted to have a word but I couldn't say my piece. I'm just disappointed - more so because I'm working hard to get myself back into a position where I can help and now I've got to miss a game."