West Ham join race to sign Watford midfielder Ismael Kone

West Ham United are among several clubs interested in signing Watford midfielder Ismael Kone, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Canadian midfielder is reportedly keen to leave Vicarage Road this summer and wants to join one of Europe’s top teams. His desire to leave Watford has sparked interest from several clubs across the continent.

Italian giants AS Roma are monitoring his situation, while incoming Olympique Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly a huge admirer.

West Ham are also keeping an eye on the midfielder, who is currently away on international duty with the Canadian national team at the 2024 Copa America.

Kone made 46 appearances across all competitions for the Hornets last season, notching four goals and three assists.

In the first half of the season, he struggled to assert himself in the first team but became a regular figure in the starting line-up in the latter half of the campaign.

Kone can feature as an attacking midfielder but is more suited to a deeper midfield role and will add depth to Julen Lopetegui’s midfield.

Lucas Paqueta’s future at the club is still shrouded in uncertainty, with a potential punishment for breaching betting rules hanging over the Brazilian.

We need to bolster our midfield options this summer, and Kone could be a decent addition to the team.

Kone is a decent option to add depth to the midfield

Kone was a fairly consistent performer for Watford once he found his feet in the team.

The Canadian is secure with the ball at his feet, losing possession just 7.2 times per match. He created four big chances in the league, emphasising his ability to influence proceedings at the top end of the pitch.

Kone won 56% of his ground duels, recovered the ball three times per match and would be a decent acquisition for us this summer.

The 22-year-old has three years left on his contract and is valued at around £9 million on Transfermarkt. However, Watford will likely demand significantly more if he excels with Canada at the Copa America.

