West Ham interested in Roma’s Tammy Abraham

Roma frontman Tammy Abraham could be heading back to the Premier League, with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that West Ham United are interested in signing him this summer.

The 26-year-old, who had a stand-out season for the Giallorossi in 2021-22 scoring 27 goals, missed virtually all of the last campaign after picking up an ACL injury last summer.

Having missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024, Abraham is looking to reignite his career despite recently announcing that he was happy to stay in the Eternal City.

Roma coach Daniele De Rossi and new Sporting Director Florent Ghisolfi, are looking to go in a new direction and Abraham is now surplus to requirements, despite having a current deal in place until 2026.

West Ham are looking to replace 34-year-old Michail Antonio who has spent ten years in East London, but who’s contract is about to expire. Abraham is understood to be the man new coach Julen Lopetegui has identified to lead the line next season.

Roma are resigned to the fact that they will take a loss on the €42.5M they paid to Chelsea for his services three years ago, with the Hammers likely to offer around €22-25M to get their man.

