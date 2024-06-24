West Ham interested in PSG target Rayan Cherki

West Ham United are interested in signing highly-rated Olympique Lyon forward Rayan Cherki during the summer transfer window.

According to Santi Aouna, the Hammers ‘highly appreciate his profile’, although they are yet to formalise their interest in the dazzling Frenchman with an offer.

Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be leading the race to sign Cherki this summer. They have launched a bid worth around €15 million plus €3m in bonuses, but Lyon have deemed the offer unacceptable.

Cherki is valued at €18m on Transfermarkt, but Lyon want to recoup a sizeable fee for their academy product, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Lyon are trying to tie Cherki down with a new contract. They have tabled a three-year deal, but the forward has no interest in signing the contract as it will require him to accept a massive pay cut.

PSG are trying to leverage Cherki’s contract situation to sign him at a bargain, but Lyon are playing hardball.

Their reluctance to match Lyon’s demands could open the door for West Ham to swoop in. However, it will be difficult to convince Cherki to move to the London Stadium, especially without the prospect of European football.

Cherki is a dream signing but highly unlikely

Signing Cherki would be a massive statement of intent from our point of view. The 20-year-old is considered one of the best talents in the French top flight and has previously been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Cherki bagged three goals and nine assists in 39 appearances across all competitions. The nimble-footed Frenchman averaged 2.5 dribbles per 90 minutes with a 63% success rate.

He also created five big chances and won 51% of his ground duels while averaging 1.3 key passes and three ball recoveries per match.

Cherki would be a phenomenal addition if technical director Tim Steidten can somehow pull off a deal, but the youngster has his heart set on a move to PSG.

Stats from Sofascore.com