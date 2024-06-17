West Ham interested in €30 million-rated Barcelona forward, player not keen on exit

Ferran Torres had another mixed campaign at FC Barcelona during which he impressed in spurts and underwhelmed quite a fair bit as well.

Heading into the summer, with Barça seeking to sign a new left-winger, there may be a need to sell one of the attackers already at the club, and Torres’ name could be on the list, especially with interest in him growing.

Last week, it was reported that Newcastle United wanted Ferran Torres and had even made an offer worth around €15 million plus another €5 million in add-ons.

West Ham want Ferran Torres

Now, according to reports in England, as relayed by Mundo Deportivo, West Ham United have also entered the race to sign Ferran Torres in the summer transfer window.

The Hammers are set to embark on a new project under new manager Julen Lopetegui, who is eager to sign a new forward to bolster his attacking options before the start of the season.

Ferran Torres is wanted by West Ham. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri had been linked, owing to Lopetegui’s familiarity with him, but now, Ferran Torres has emerged as a target, with the Spanish tactician requesting his signing.

West Ham are of the belief that Barcelona could let the 24-year-old leave due to their urgent need to balance the books.

Ferran uninterested

However, as has already been reported this past weekend, Ferran Torres has no intentions of leaving Barcelona at this point.

The 24-year-old attacker believes that there is a trend of criticism of his game in Catalonia, but he is not prepared to give up.

As such, despite the interest from West Ham and Newcastle, it appears that Ferran might not leave Barça in the summer.

*Player valuation in title obtained from transfermarkt.com on date of publication