West Ham inquire about 2 Juventus players amid Everton interest – report

According to Tuttosport newspaper, West Ham have inquired about Matias Soulé and Arthur, but Everton are also interested in the Brazilian midfielder who spent the last season on loan at Fiorentina.

Tuttosport reports that West Ham are interested in Juventus midfielder Arthur and winger Soulé and have inquired about their availability.

According to the Turin-based paper, the new West Ham coach, Julen Lopetegui, is a long-time admirer of Arthur and tried to bring him to Wolves a year ago.

West Ham’s Premier League rivals Everton are also interested in the Brazilian midfielder, but talks may take longer for the Toffees given that there are ongoing negotiations for a change of ownership at Goodison Park.

Tuttosport reports that West Ham are also interested in Matias Soulé, but while Juventus value the Argentinean at €40m, the Hammers are unwilling to pay more than €20m.

Soulé, 21, has returned from a loan spell at Frosinone, where he scored 11 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions.