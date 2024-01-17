West Ham injury update: Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio latest news and return dates

Jarrod Bowen could return this weekend (Getty Images)

West Ham's injury problems were evident as they crashed out of the FA Cup after defeat to Bristol City on Wednesday night.

David Moyes was forced to turn to Danny Ings and Maxwel Cornet, with neither impressing, while Said Benrahma also started and was sent-off for kicking out at Joe Williams.

The Hammers trio started as a result of key absences facing Moyes. Mohammed Kudus is away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana, while Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio missed out with injury.

Here are the latest West Ham injuries…

Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen could potentially provide West Ham with a huge injury boost by returning this weekend.

The forward picked up an ankle injury against Bristol City in the FA Cup and there were initial fears that he could face four weeks on the sidelines after suffering heavy swelling.

However, while he missed Tuesday night's FA Cup replay, further scans showed Bowen's injury was not serious and the club hope to have him fit for Sunday's trip to Bramall Lane.

Potential return date: January 21 vs Sheffield United

Lucas Paqueta

There is more concern over Lucas Paqueta, who limped off inside 15 minutes against Bristol City earlier this month with a calf injury.

West Ham fear that the Brazilian could be out for as long as two months, but Paqueta appeared to downplay those reports on social media.

He posted: "That's it folks lol every hour increases by a month, calm down."

Potential return date: March 2024

Lucas Paqueta faces a spell on the sidelines with a calf injury (Getty Images)

Michail Antonio

Michail Antonio has been out since November with a knee issue that he picked up while on international duty with Jamaica.

The striker was closing in on a return to action this month before he suffered a setback, exacerbating the injury after reportedly slipping during a training session.

It is expected that Antonio will miss this weekend's trip to Sheffield United and he faces a race to be back in time for a busy start to February.

Potential return date: February 4 vs Manchester United