West Ham ‘Gather Information’ On Attacker, Premier League Move ‘Most Likely’

West Ham United have ‘gathered information’ on Chelsea and Manchester United target Jonathan David, who is ‘most likely’ to move to the Premier League this summer.

The Lille forward is expected to move on from the French club in the ongoing summer transfer window and will not be short of options.

The Canada international has been on Manchester United’s shortlist of targets as they seek to bring in a new striker this summer.

Chelsea have also put in enquiries for him in their pursuit of new forward as part of their transfer strategy.

And according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, West Ham have also joined the race for David this summer.

Julen Lopetegui wants to sign a striker and West Ham are assessing several options in the transfer market.

It has been claimed that West Ham have ‘gathered information’ on David and what it could take to do a deal this summer.

A Premier League move for the Canada attacker is considered to be the ‘most likely’ for him this summer.

David, 24, found the back of the net on 19 occasions in Ligue 1 for Lille last season, with a notable hat-trick against Le Havre in February.