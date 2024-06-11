West Ham favourites for Roma striker Abraham, Aston Villa still interested

Tammy Abraham is expected to leave Roma this summer for a return to the Premier League, where West Ham United face competition from Aston Villa and Tottenham.

The striker missed practically all of last season with serious knee ligament damage, which required surgery in June 2023.

He was purchased from Chelsea in 2021 for €41m plus bonuses and the contract runs to June 2026.

Multiple sources warn that Roma have no intention of agreeing a new deal over his €6m per season wages and had already been on the verge of selling for €40m to Aston Villa last summer before the knee injury scuppered everything.

Abraham price-tag drops at Roma

Considering the length of the contract and spending almost a year off the field, the price-tag has now dropped to as little as €25m.

La Gazzetta dello Sport notes that while Aston Villa are still interested, along with Tottenham Hotspur, the favourites to sign Abraham would be West Ham United.

He is seen as an ideal replacement for the ageing Michail Antonio.

Roma are transforming their attack, as Romelu Lukaku returns to Chelsea after his loan spell and Paulo Dybala is also by no means guaranteed to remain.