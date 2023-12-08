West Ham fans have last laugh against Tottenham ... and should thank David Moyes

This was West Ham's first chance to laud their recent trophy success over their silverware-shy rivals, those fans making the trip determined to make the most of the opportunity.

If either set reached half-time bearing feelings of envy, however, it would have been those from the capital's east, after 45 minutes of watching their passive team repeatedly ripped apart.

Such was the one-sidedness of that opening period that, with the hosts a goal up and value for at least a couple more, one travelling chant of "Champions of Europe" was drowned out by a mocking howl of hilarity. By full-time, West Ham had the last laugh.

Much had been made in the build-up of the stylistic comparison between the two managers and it is true that, at the midway stage, the evidence on show did not make it a flattering one for David Moyes. Had a similar second half followed, the knives would have been out.

Instead, the Hammers were hugely improved, and even those who argue loudest for the Scot's removal surely cannot deny there is a certain kick in winning matches like this.

The qualities of defiance and resilience on display as Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse turned the game on its head have grown to be as much part of the club's modern identity as the historical notion of a 'West Ham way'.

Certainly, Ange Postecoglou did not find much solace in his team having played the game's neater stuff. "We try to play this football so we can win games and have success, not just so we can put on a show," he said.

Fans of West Ham, and every club, are right to dream of a team capable of doing both, and Spurs's own torrid run was, until last

night at least, proof that playing a more attractive brand buys a degree of goodwill. But it is worth remembering that whoever comes after Moyes will bring with them no guarantees.

This morning, the Hammers stand within three points of Spurs, are sure of knockout football in Europe and have a Carabao Cup quarter-final a fortnight away.

Last season's trophy success inspired much of yesterday's enjoyment, but this victory ought to highlight that things are not too shabby now, either.