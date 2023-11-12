West Ham fans should be careful what they wish for over David Moyes

David Moyes celebrates with West Ham's match-winner Tomas Soucek - Getty Images/Justin Tallis

Even into the ninth minute of the seven added on, David Moyes continued to rock from side to side, bellowing instructions. Like a spinning instructor at a trendy west London gym, his screams were aimed at no-one and everyone all at once.

Finally, proceedings ended and Moyes cut through the air with his fist. Onto the pitch he strode with purpose – Moyes does nothing without it – embracing each of his players warmly. Another hard-earned victory, achieved in a thrilling clash with Nottingham Forest. Another win as much about industry as it was desire. Another crisis averted. Ahead, behind, and, finally, ahead again. Phew.

The Moyes-West Ham supporter dynamic is intriguing. For almost four years, he has brought relative success to the London Stadium. A pair of top seven finishes. The Europa Conference League title. What can more reasonably be expected?

And yet Moyes is only ever a defeat or two from a “must win” fixture. Winless in four Premier League games, that hum had returned for the umpteenth time. The half-time jeers (it was 1-1 at that point) suggested a support base ready to froth.

“I think I did, yeah,” said Moyes asked if he needed Sunday’s result. And then he rightly offered up the fact that West Ham have both a Carabao Cup quarter-final pre-Christmas and guaranteed European football come the New Year.

“It’s very difficult to isolate any one competition,” he continued. “Or you just say ‘we only play one competition.’ But we actually are active in three competitions. There’s a good chance if you’re in three competitions that you might not win all the games. We try to be competitive in them all if we can.”

Tomas Soucek’s late header won it, Jarrod Bowen having earlier risen to nod West Ham level. Both met second-half James Ward-Prowse corners. “World class,” is how Moyes described the deliveries, while declaring himself “thrilled” with both the opening and the finale.

Tomas Soucek stopped to score West Ham's winner from a James Ward-Prowse delivery - Getty Images/West Ham United

The afternoon had started perfectly. Only Forest’s Nicolas Dominguez will know quite how he missed Ibrahim Sangare stood a few metres away. But the only explanation is that he did: why else, three minutes in, would Dominguez drive an attempted pass straight at his teammate’s legs? Lucas Paqueta strolled forward, took possession and finished into the corner from 18-yards. It looked simple; it wasn’t. That is Paqueta’s beauty.

From there, it was bumpy for West Ham, but ultimately Forest losing away is hardly surprising - 12 points from 78 available since since returning to the Premier League is a meagre return. Their record was just about passable in last-season’s relegation battle, but owner Evangelos Marinakis wants more. He expects more.

Here, Forest deserved both something and nothing. The Ward-Prowse set piece threat is hardly a secret, yet twice Forest were lax from corners. Bowen’s equaliser will really sting, what with it coming before their fans had finished celebrating going ahead. Add in Dominguez’s mistake for the opener and defeat becomes inevitable.

Anthony Elanga thought he had Nottingham Forest on course for a rare away win - Getty Images/Vince Mignott

Steve Cooper’s disappointment was obvious: “We’ve not done our jobs and have been punished for it,” he said. “If you’re not willing to stay with your men and head the ball, you run the risk of conceding goals. That’s what we’ve done.

“To lose it in the way we did, which is our own fault. I can’t look past that at the moment.”

In time, Cooper may appreciate the positives to be taken from “throwing a result away,” though. Going forward Morgan Gibbs-White is adept at space seeking, which he did to draw the Alphonse Areola save that led to Taiwo Awoniyi’s first-half equaliser.

And Anthony Elanga – whose finish to put Forest ahead just past the hour was emphatic – was a delight all afternoon. Vladimir Coufal was left exposed by Mohammed Kudus’s constant inward drift, and Elanga exploited it.

Elanga joined Forest for £15 million in the summer. With two league goals, he now has twice as many as the entire attack he left behind at Manchester United. Add in Elanga’s three assists, and perhaps Erik ten Hag is only learning what he had now that it is gone.

With Moyes’s West Ham contract expiring next June, their supporters may be able to relate to that soon.