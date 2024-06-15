West Ham Failed With Big Bid For La Liga Attacker

West Ham United are the club that had an offer of over €35m rejected by Atletico Madrid for Samu Omorodion, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Omorodion, 20, went on loan to Alaves over the course of the recently concluded season, continuing his development and catching the eye with eight goals for the club.

The forward struck in both Alaves’ La Liga meetings with Barcelona as he got a full campaign in the Spanish top flight under his belt.

Now there is interest in Omorodion with the summer transfer window having arrived and West Ham had a bid of over €35m turned down by Atletico Madrid two weeks ago.

The Premier League side are admirers of the attacker and have been looking to bring him to the London Stadium.

Omorodion also has interest from elsewhere, with Serie A clubs keen, including Roma.

West Ham though are the only side to progress to the formal bid stage.

Omorodion has been capped by Spain up to Under-21 level and Atletico Madrid have him under contract until the summer of 2028.