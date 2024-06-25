West Ham Facing European Competition In Chase For Midfielder

West Ham United are facing competition from Marseille and Roma in their pursuit of Watford midfielder Ismael Kone this summer, according to the BBC.

Kone was a constant presence in the Watford team last season when he made 46 appearances across all competitions.

He still has three years left on his contract but Watford are keen to sell him to fund signings in the ongoing transfer window.

West Ham are claimed to be interested in getting their hands on the midfielder this summer but it is not a one-horse race for him.

Kone is also attracting interest from clubs in Europe where Marseille and Roma are interested in signing the Canadian international.

Interest from all three clubs is still at an incubatory stage as they carry out checks on the midfielder ahead of a concrete move.

However, Kone is expected to leave Vicarage Road as Watford look to cash in on a player who is wanted at several clubs.

The midfielder is currently with the Canada squad in the Copa America while is agents look to sort out his future this summer.