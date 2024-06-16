West Ham face uphill task to sign Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid

Teenage forward Samu Omorodion took all of 81 minutes to convince Atletico Madrid to buy him last summer, and this time round, he will have the preseason to convince Diego Simeone to play him. The Nigerian-Spanish forward impressed on loan at Alaves this season, but his form there has not gone unnoticed.

According to Matteo Moretto on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Omorodion remains focused on trying to earn minutes for Atletico next season, and their intention is not to sell him. Given his attributes, it is no surprise the Premier League has taken note of him, and Atletico have already turned down an offer that was close to €40m including variables.

Omorodion, 19, cost just €6m from Granada last year, after Los Rojiblancos activated his release clause, following a Liga debut where he scored against Atletico at the Metropolitano. It will be tempting for Atletico to turn a quick profit to fund a summer rebuild, for a player that is talented but raw. On the other hand, he has the potential to genuinely become one of the best in the world, and the sort of player that is attracting offers of closer to €100m at maturity.