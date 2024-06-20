West Ham face fight to keep Edson Alvarez amid Man Utd interest

West Ham United are braced for a bid for Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez from Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are considering a move for the former Ajax midfielder as they look to bolster their ranks in the middle of the park.

United could part ways with Sofyan Amrabat this summer, while Casemiro is attracting serious interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Erik ten Hag’s side have now identified Alvarez as a potential target, although the Hammers will likely demand a sizeable fee to sanction a premature exit.

Alvarez only moved to East London last summer as a like-for-like replacement for Declan Rice, and he has proven to be a pivotal addition to the Irons.

The 26-year-old was a key player for David Moyes, featuring 42 times across all competitions.

West Ham cannot afford to lose Alvarez

West Ham cannot afford to sell Alvarez to United this summer. The Mexico international has adequately replaced Rice in the midfield, and losing him after just 12 months would be a huge blow.

Alvarez cost us around £35 million last summer, and he has justified his price tag, so it’s no surprise that he is attracting interest from the top Premier League clubs.

His only goal of the season came in a 3-1 Premier League victory over Everton in March, but the Mexicans’ underlying numbers suggest he was brilliant in his defensive midfield role.

He averaged 1.4 interceptions, 2.6 tackles, 5.3 ball recoveries, and 2.3 clearances per league game. He also won 51% of his total duels, and his pressing and work rate was admirable.

The prospect of playing European football and reuniting with former manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford would undeniably appeal to Alvarez, but we can’t entertain the idea of selling him this summer.

Alvarez has settled really well at London Stadium, and we look considerably better with him protecting the backline.

If we’re serious about having a go at European qualification this season, we need to keep our best players, and Alvarez certainly falls under that category.

Stats from Sofascore.com