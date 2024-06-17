West Ham Eye Only Paying Half Asking Price For Winger

West Ham United are only prepared to pay half of Juventus’ asking price for winger Matias Soule in the summer transfer window.

Soule spent last season on loan at Frosinone and his performances piqued the interest of several clubs this summer.

Juventus are prepared to cash in on Soule and bring in funds they need to sign players they want.

West Ham are amongst the clubs who are interested in getting their hands on the Argentinian winger this summer, with Juventus aware of the interest and expecting a bid from the Hammers.

However, according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, West Ham are not prepared to pay anywhere near Juventus’ asking price for Soule.

Juventus are shooting high and want somewhere €40m from the departure of the winger this summer.

However, for the moment, West Ham are only ready to fork out about half of Juventus’ current asking price.

Newly promoted Premier League sides Leicester City and Southampton are also interested in signing the Juventus winger this summer.

Juventus are hopeful that with more clubs getting involved in the chase for Soule, they can get close to what they are asking him.