West Ham explore move for talented Udinese defender

West Ham have reportedly come forward to start exploring a move for Udinese centre back Nehuen Perez this summer.

The 23-year-old Argentinian centre back has been with the Friulian outfit since the summer of 2021, initially joining on loan from Atletico Madrid before a permanent move was made for around €8m the following year, when he signed a five-year deal.

Perez has continued to impress at Udinese over the last few years, proving himself a talented and flexible centre back. In the January transfer window, Napoli tried to make a move for the 23-year-old, drawing up an offer worth around €16m plus add-ons.

West Ham explore Perez move

Gianluca Di Marzio details how West Ham have made contact to look into a possible move for Perez, being one of many clubs interested in snapping up the talented Udinese centre back this summer.

This season, the Argentinian defender saw 3240 minutes of action across 36 Serie A matches for the Bianconeri, providing an assist in a 2-2 draw with Genoa.