West Ham Expected To Bid For Target Next Week

West Ham United are set to submit an official bid for Fenerbahce defender Jayden Oosterwolde next week.

The 23-year-old Dutch left-back’s performances for Fenerbahce last season have turned heads and his agent has confirmed to us that he is attracting the interest of Premier League sides.

Oosterwolde has caught West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui’s eye, and the Hammers are tracking the defender.

The Dutch defender has three years left on his contract and Jose Mourinho’s side are not interested in parting ways with Oosterwolde.

But according to Turkish daily Sabah, West Ham are planning to submit an official bid for Oosterwolde next week.

It is suggested that the Turkish Super Lig outfit will not entertain any bid for Oosterwolde for less than €20m.

However, West Ham are not the only side interested in acquiring the Dutchman’s signature, as Napoli are also keen.

The London outfit will have to dig deep in their pockets if they want to convince Fenerbahce to sell Oosterwolde to them this summer.