West Ham expect 20,000 attendance for first Women's Super League match at the London Stadium

West Ham are expecting a crowd of nearly 20,000 for their first Women's Super League match at the London Stadium versus Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

After record-breaking turnouts for the WSL's first weekend of the new season, West Ham are hoping to further the successful trend of hosting at clubs' men's grounds. The WSL's Manchester derby at the Etihad earlier this month saw over 31,000 fans attend and 24,000 made it to Stamford Bridge for Chelsea's win over Tottenham that same weekend.

West Ham managing director Jack Sullivan yesterday confirmed that just short of 20,000 tickets have been sold or given away for this weekend's league match against fellow London side Tottenham.

"We have sold and given away to local community groups and schools just under 20,000 [tickets]," he said. "We obviously have got a week to go, an exciting week off the back of the men's team beating Man United, so hopefully there's a feel good factor around the club and we can kick on with those numbers."

Sullivan, 19, is the son of West Ham's joint-owner, David Sullivan. The teenager was appointed to head up the women's team last season when they made their top tier debut and enjoyed an improbable run to the FA Cup final in May, losing to Manchester City. Their following has grown since Sullivan took charge, nearly tripling their season ticket sales from just over 300 to 900 at the latest count and they attracted a respectable 1,500 to their first home game at Rush Green earlier this month.

This weekend Sullivan expects the crowd to fill the lower bowl of the 60,000-seater Olympic stadium, in the club's biggest test of following yet. Despite Chelsea's impressive 24,000 attendance at Stamford Bridge, they had expected much larger numbers as they "sold out" the 42,000-seater stadium, albeit all allocated tickets were free. Manchester City meanwhile sold tickets for around £7 to achieve the WSL record attendance at the Etihad. West Ham have combined both methods, giving away tickets and selling others from £2 (or £1 for season ticket holders), in what Sullivan called a "test run".

"It's a great test run to hopefully be able to do this in years to come, it's something completely new to the whole football club. It's going to be a really amazing occasion for us."