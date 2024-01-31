West Ham: David Moyes raises major Deadline Day frustration with verdict on winger signing

David Moyes has admitted West Ham are now unlikely to sign a winger before the transfer window closes on Thursday night, as he vented his frustration at once again being forced to play on deadline day.

The Hammers had been keen to add a left-sided forward to their squad this month and explored deals for Ajax’s Steven Bergwijn and Sunderland’s Jack Clarke at the start of the window.

More recently, attention has shifted towards FC Nordsjaelland winger Ibrahim Osman and former Celtic forward Jota, who is now at Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

However, the Hammers have been unable to agree a fee for Osman, while hopes of signing Jota on loan have been complicated by tax issues and Moyes confirmed on Wednesday that - barring any twist in the final 24 hours of the window - further reinforcements will have to wait until the summer.

“I don't think so,” the Scot said, when asked about the possibility of a late forward signing. “We are fully aware that we would like to have had a left-sided player. I don't think, at the moment, I would say that would happen.”

West Ham may yet lose a winger before the window shuts, with Said Benrahma weighing up whether to join Lyon on loan after the clubs agreed a deal that includes an option-to-buy next summer.

The Algerian is suspended for Thursday night’s Premier League meeting with Bournemouth in any case, but there remains speculation over the futures of several West Ham players, including Pablo Fornals, who is a target for Real Betis.

West Ham also played on the final day of the summer transfer window, when they travelled to Luton for a Friday night fixture, and Moyes says planning for tomorrow’s game has been complicated by its timing.

"I think it's really difficult,” he said. “We're preparing for a game and more news is about the transfers than the game.

“My job is to get the team ready and try and perform and you have to think about the players I might need to use and whether their focus is elsewhere. We had this at the start of the season as well, at Luton. Now we've had it again. Not that you want to do your business on the last day of the window, nobody wants to do that.

“You know how many deals get done in the last day. I'm laughing with [technical director] Tim [Steiden] about it. Tim's German and they've got it all done, tools down early, all the stuff done whereas we're last minute. He's probably struggling to get used to our culture.

“The culture here is lots of deals at the end and the supporters hoping for a last-minute deal. Maybe this window there will be but at the moment it's not as if it's been a huge window for anybody.”