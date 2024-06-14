West Ham could play significant role in Mason Greenwood exit

Reports in Italy stress that Juventus want to sign Mason Greenwood this summer.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has downplayed claims stating that Juventus have tabled a £40million bid for Greenwood.

In his Daily Briefing column, Romano wrote: “They want to sell Mason Greenwood and my information is that it could be a loan with obligation to buy, so it could be that kind of formula – a potential loan move with buy obligation not option.”

Italian outlet Calciomercato were quick to call the reports premature, too. They add that Juventus are not feeling rushed to complete a deal for Greenwood.

Romano reiterated that report and added that such an offer could be tabled if Matias Soule is moved on. West Ham have been linked with the right-winger who is priced at £33m. Juventus are also expected to sell Federico Chiesa to generate more funds this summer.

So, in theory, Greenwood’s exit could hinge on West Ham and I never liked relying on the Hammers.

The transfer window is open now and we’ll soon see if an exit for Soule or Chiesa leads to a bid for Greenwood. Fingers crossed it won’t take too long because United need to sell players.

