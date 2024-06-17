West Ham Could Make Offer For Defender In Coming Days

West Ham United could make an offer for Fenerbahce defender Jayden Oosterwold in the coming days.

Hammers technical director Tim Steidten is active in trying to shape a squad for new boss Julen Lopetegui and he recently picked up a Brazilian winger in Luis Guilherme.

Strengthening the backline is also important for West Ham and they have focused in on Jose Mourinho’s new side Fenerbahce for an addition.

West Ham are keen on defender Oosterwolde and, according to Turkish broadcaster A Spor, the Hammers could make a bid in the coming days.

The Premier League side are keen to explore signing the Dutchman and are poised to make an attempt.

Oosterwold made 27 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig last season, picking up eight yellow cards.

The left-back, who can also operate as a centre-back, also turned out in the Europa Conference League for Fenerbahce.

Oosterwold came through the youth set-up at FC Twente and moved to Fenerbahce in the January 2023 window.