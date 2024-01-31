West Ham boss David Moyes hopes Kalvin Phillips can match Jesse Lingard impact

Phillips struggled at Manchester City following a move from Leeds United

West Ham boss David Moyes hopes Kalvin Phillips can have a similar impact to Jesse Lingard at the club.

England midfielder Phillips has joined the Hammers on loan from Manchester City for the rest of the season

Lingard scored nine goals in 16 league matches to help West Ham finish sixth after signing on loan from Manchester United in January 2021.

"This time a couple of years ago we got Jesse Lingard, he really helped us," said Moyes.

"I'm hoping Kalvin can have a similar impact as what Jesse had."

Defensive midfielder Phillips, 28, struggled for first-team football at City after signing for the club from Leeds United in a £45m deal in July 2022.

He made just two starts and 16 Premier League appearances in total during his 18 months at City, although continued to be picked by England manager Gareth Southgate.

"His pedigree over the years has made me feel he's a player I'd like to have at the club," said Moyes.

"For some time he's been a mainstay of the England national team. He's someone who has been a really good player. The move to City hasn't worked as well as he would have liked."

West Ham are sixth in the Premier League this season and Phillips could make his debut for the club against Bournemouth on Thursday.

"Everybody has something to prove," added Moyes. "Jesse had something to prove and Kalvin has as well.

"There is a big competition at the end of the season where he'll be hoping to be in good form.

"We're talking about a boy with really good character. I think he's got a chance now to get himself back on track. We've brought in another England international to our squad and that's a big plus."