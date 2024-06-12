West Ham Blow As Star Does U-turn On Talks To Join Hammers

Wilfried Zaha has done a U-turn on potentially joining West Ham United this summer and will now be staying at Galatasaray.

Galatasaray signed Zaha from Crystal Palace last summer but he had a disappointing season, scoring just ten times in 42 appearances.

He lost his place in the starting eleven towards the end of the campaign and there was speculation that the winger is keen to move on.

West Ham were in talks with the player to take him back to the Premier League this season, where he made a name for himself at Crystal Palace.

However, according to Turkish daily Sabah, talks between Zaha and West Ham have now been called off after the player had a change of heart.

The winger has made a U-turn on moving to West Ham and is no longer seeking to leave Galatasaray.

Zaha decided to discontinue the talks with West Ham and is now preparing to stay at the Turkish side.

The 31-year-old is planning to join pre-season training with the Turkish giants next month when the squad are scheduled to re-assemble.

Galatasaray won the Turkish Super Lig this season and Zaha will have Champions League football to sink his teeth into next term.

The Istanbul club finished with an astonishing 102 points from 38 league games.