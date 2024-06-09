West Ham, Bayer Leverkusen target to assess future options following Euro 2024 snub

On Friday, Luis de la Fuente announced his final 26-man Spain squad for Euro 2024, and perhaps the most unlikely to be dropped was Aleix Garcia, who has been one of La Liga’s best midfielders over the last two seasons. The 26-year-old now has the summer off, and he will have some serious thinking to do.

In recent weeks, it’s been reported that Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham United are showing strong interest in Garcia. It leaves his Girona future looking very uncertain, and according to Diario AS, he can now take the time to consider all options before coming to a decision on where he wants to play football next season.

Garcia has been seduced by the idea of playing for the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions, and head coach Xabi Alonso has already spoken to him in regards to a summer move. However, West Ham are able to offer more, and the wages he’d receive would be significantly higher too.

This is a decision that Garcia cannot rush, so it’s likely that there won’t be movement on this one for a few weeks yet. Girona still hold out some hope of keeping one of their star men, although they are willing to let him go, should that be what he wants.