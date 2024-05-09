West Ham announce pre-season US tour

[Getty Images]

West Ham are to face fellow Premier Leagues sides Wolves and Crystal Palace in pre-season friendlies in the US as the compete for the inaugural Stateside Cup.

The Hammers will face Wolves in Jacksonville on Saturday 27th July before they travel to Tampa to play Crystal Palace on Saturday 3rd August.

The club's chief commercial officer Nathan Thompson said: "We’re really excited to be heading Stateside this summer for our pre-season tour.

“The US market is key for West Ham United, and the club’s presence, fan-base and status continues to grow significantly in the States.

“We can’t wait to play the matches and deliver unique experiences and opportunities for our fans and partners in America.”

It will be West Ham's first trip to the States since 2016.