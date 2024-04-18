Can West Ham go again?

West Ham looked like a spent force midway through their Europa League quarter-final defeat by Bayer Leverkusen.

David Moyes did not have enough players available to make an impact and some of those he did have, including Jarrod Bowen, were clearly lacking match sharpness.

Defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in itself is not a major problem.

West Ham acquitted themselves well against the unbeaten new German champions.

But what happens now?

They have five games left, including some biggies against Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City. Positive results can send fans into the summer in a positive mood.

But defeats bring the risk of sliding further down the table than their present eighth and that could be seen as under-achievement.

Moyes and his players will not want that. But do they have the strength to go again?