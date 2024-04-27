West Ham 2-2 Liverpool: What Gakpo said

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has been talking to TNT Sports following the draw: "The result was not what we wanted. We came for three points. We played a good game, we controlled the first half and then conceded.

"It is tough to come back, but we scored two goals and then we needed to stay more calm and keep the ball. We needed to play and not concede, but we did."

On what Jurgen Klopp's half-time message was: "We just have to go for it. We have done it a lot of times this season, bouncing back from a goal against [us]. That was the message - just give it our all."

On not converting their chances in front of goal: "The ball is not going in. That is a thing we've had to improve for a pretty long time now. If we knew why [it was happening] we would solve the problem. I don't know."

On the title race: "We are in a very, very difficult position. If Arsenal win it is five points [gap], and Manchester City have some games in hard.

"It is going to be difficult, not impossible, but very difficult."