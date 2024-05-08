West Greene wins first title in 52 years and DB and TN High advance on the softball field

(WJHL) — A spot in the District 1-4A softball championship was on the line tonight when top seed Daniel Boone hosted Dobyns-Bennett. The Lady Indians would jump out to a 3-0 lead early and then turned to their defense and pitching to hold off the Lady Blazers and win 3-1. They will now play the winner of Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett in the finals on Thursday.

In District 1-3A the David Crockett Pioneers and Tennessee High Vikings faced off at Rotary Park in Bristol. The Lady Vikings got home runs from Compton and Hughes to lock in a regional bid with a 5-1 victory over the Pioneers.

In Bluff City, the North Greene Huskies and University School Bucs met in the District 1-1A semi-finals at Unaka in Stoney Creek. The Huskies got some excellent pitching and played great defense to hold the Bucs scoreless and go on to win the game 4-0.

The one baseball game on Tuesday night featured West Greene and South Greene in the District 1-2A championship. For the first time in 52 years, the Buffaloes can call themselves district and conference champions after they upended the Rebels 9-3.

