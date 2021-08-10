West Glacier Vision Plan offers guide for growth

Lynnette Hintze, Daily Inter Lake, Kalispell, Mont.
·4 min read

Aug. 10—The heavily traveled Going-to-the-Sun Road serves as the west entrance to Glacier National Park, but it's also West Glacier's main street. It's a conundrum that has put the West Glacier community in a struggle to save its small-town soul amid burgeoning park visitation and the accompanying impacts.

Now there's a plan to address and guide future growth and expansion.

The West Glacier Vision Plan was rolled out in draft form in March, and then won approval from the Middle Canyon Land Use Advisory Committee, which unanimously recommended the plan be adopted as an addendum to the Canyon Plan.

The Flathead County Planning Board will weigh in on the plan following a public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the second-floor conference room of the South Campus Building, 40 11th St. W. in Kalispell. The Planning Board's recommendation then will be forwarded to the Flathead County commissioners for final approval.

The draft took more than a year to assemble, and notes 2016 was the year when West Glacier residents "woke up to the reality that the number of visitors [to Glacier] was more than the population of the city of Chicago," and all of those travelers use the two-lane road that cuts through their town. In 2017, Glacier visitation topped 3.31 million.

West Glacier isn't the only gateway town that struggles with growth and the impacts of tourism, the plan notes.

"Residents look at other gateway communities and observe conditions that West Glacier doesn't have — and doesn't want," the draft plan states. "When a gateway community had yielded to the pressures of an increasing tourist population and impatient development, the town no longer had the same safe and comfortable charger for those that lived there — or for the visitors either."

THE VISION plan builds on the 1994 Canyon Plan and Canyon Area Land Use Regulatory System that have guided land-use planning for the West Glacier area.

Business leaders and property owners, along with a number of stakeholders that included the West Glacier Preservation Association, park concessionaire Xanterra, the Glacier National Park Conservancy, the University of Montana, the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce and local officials, all had input into the vision plan.

"The purpose of this plan is to identify key community values for West Glacier that can guide planning and policy improvements, aid in decision-making on community character, land use, development and redevelopment, public services and facilities, economic development and transportation," the draft states.

To that end, it outlines a number of goals and related action plans. At the top of the list is preserving West Glacier's community character and sense of place.

The aesthetic of West Glacier's main street is attributed largely to the Lundgren family and David Thompson, who established and preserved the Swiss Chalet mountain village architectural style, according to the draft plan. In fact, that architectural authenticity and the town's small-scale development earned the Lundgren family an award in 1987 from the U.S. Department of Interior, which recognized the approach of blending the town's character with Glacier National Park.

"For nearly 70 years the [Lundgren] family's operational approach made it work and it became part of the experience for visitors heading to Glacier National Park," the draft notes.

A pivotal change took place in 2014 when the Lundgren family sold its West Glacier holdings to Glacier Park Inc., the former concessionaire for the park for more than 30 years. GPI's parent company, Pursuit, has asserted its intent to preserve the West Glacier's small-town qualities, the plan notes.

The draft plan outlines several opportunities to enhance visitor connectivity, such as additional pedestrian connections to and along West Glacier's main street, pedestrian-oriented development, completing the Gateway to Glacier Trail, and a regional transit center.

To accomplish the goal of providing "seamless transportation connections that consider both people and wildlife connectivity," the draft suggests a number of action items to address traffic and congestion.

The main action items are working with the Montana Department of Transportation to perform a safety analysis and traffic study, adding a left-turn lane on U.S. 2 into the KOA campground, addressing traffic confusion over the merge lane along U.S. 2 turning west from the Sun Road, and developing wayfinding and business signage along West Glacier's main street and along U.S. 2.

The West Glacier Vision Plan can be found at flathead.mt.gov/planning_zoning

News editor Lynnette Hintze may be reached at 406-758-4421 or lhintze@dailyinterlake.com.

photo

Bicyclists cross the Going-to-the-Sun Road in West Glacier on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

photo

A line of vehicles waiting to enter Glacier National Park extends to the bridge over the Middle Fork of the Flathead River in West Glacier on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

photo

Hayri Barutcu, from Denver, takes a picture of his son Ryan on a bear in front of the West Glacier Camp Store on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Recommended Stories

  • Angler fishing for catfish reels in surprising catch – and a Missouri state record

    A fisherman nearly released his record-breaking catch – which Missouri officials called a “rare feat.”

  • Fisherman on Cape beach nearly catching shark

    A man fishing on a Cape Cod beach nearly caught a Great White shark.

  • Tropical Storm Fred forecast to form soon in the Caribbean Sea. Where is it heading?

    A disturbance in the Caribbean Sea is forecast to turn into Tropical Storm Fred soon, possibly by the time it nears Puerto Rico Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

  • If You Live In These States, Look Out for Black Bears

    Black bears are beautiful, majestic, and—let's be honest—completely frightening animals, especially if you happen to encounter one in the wild. While you may typically think of grizzly or brown bears when you think of bear attacks, there are actually exponentially more black bears in North America than brown. The U.S. is home to around 55,000 grizzlies, the majority of which live in Alaska. But according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species, ther

  • China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

    An elephant herd that fascinated locals and people around the world by making a yearlong journey into urbanized southwest China, raiding farms and even a retirement home for food, appears finally to be headed home. Despite their entrance into villages and a close approach to the Yunnan provincial capital of Kunming, no animals or humans have been injured. The 14 Asian elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan on Sunday night and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve where they lived in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.

  • Moose suddenly charges hiker filming it on Colorado walk. ‘Example of being too close’

    “This person managed to get behind a tree and the moose hit that.”

  • There Will Be Plenty of Rain, Snow, and Ice This Winter, According to the Farmers' Almanac

    Between rain, sleet, and snow, here's how the upcoming winter will play out.

  • U.S. facing another "dangerous" heat wave as 107 large fires rage across the West

    Forecasters are warning Americans to brace for another extreme heat wave this week, as 107 large wildfires burn across nearly 2.3 million acres of the U.S. West. Driving the news: "Widespread air quality alerts and scattered Red Flag Warnings stretch from the Northwest and Northern Rockies to the High Plains, as well as throughout parts of central California," the National Weather Service said Sunday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."It's going to be a r

  • Powerful heat wave to cause 100-degree temperatures for 25 million in the U.S. this week

    Heat warnings and advisories are in effect for at least two dozen states through the end of the week. 25 million people are projected to see highs reach or eclipse 100°F this week, as yet another powerful heat dome-dominated weather pattern affects a huge swath of the country. Why it matters: The heat wave will combine with drought conditions in the Pacific Northwest to aggravate an already dire wildfire situation, and bring more miserable weather to residents of Portland, Oregon, and other stat

  • Floodwaters overtake Venice landmarks

    Venice's iconic St. Mark's Square was largely underwater on the night of Aug. 7, after the city's flood defense system failed to protect the area.

  • Chicago area under threat of severe storms

    The primary threats with any storms that develop will be heavy rain, strong winds and large hail - and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

  • How to Clean a Hummingbird Feeder in 5 Easy Steps

    A clean feeder ensures the hummingbirds in your garden stay happy and healthy.

  • 'Extremely challenging stretch': Smoke clearing could energize Dixie Fire, other blazes as winds return

    The Dixie Fire and scores of wildfires burning across much of the Northwest could be energized by a resurgence of high winds and heat in coming days.

  • Watch this arsonist start a fire in Italy

    The video, which was released on August 6, showed a pixelated figure lighting a match, placing it on the grass and running away as flames quickly grow. The man was arrested by the Carabinieri.With temperatures approaching 104 Fahrenheit across southern Italy, hot winds have stoked flames of wildfires, which are common during the country's dry and hot summers.The Italian fire brigade tweeted on Sunday (August 8) that this year in the period between June 15 to August 8, there has been a 70% increase in the number of interventions they have had to carry out due to wildfires.The video was released a few days before the landmark IPCC report on climate change and as wildfires fueled by heat and drought are sweeping away entire towns in the U.S. West, releasing record carbon dioxide emissions from Siberian forests, and driving Greeks to flee their homes by ferry.

  • Letters: What happens when an electric car breaks down at the side of the road

    SIR – The continued reluctance to switch to electric cars (Letters, August 5) suggests people think that the policy to move towards this form of propulsion is unwise. The lack of suitable charging facilities, the costs and length of life of replacement batteries, and the generating capacity needed are all prominent in the minds of car owners.

  • Developing tropical system is one for the US to watch

    Tropical trouble is brewing in the Atlantic. AccuWeather meteorologists say a system that was becoming better organized in the basin Monday has the potential to become the sixth tropical depression and named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season at any time. Forecasters will be tracking the system, which could be named Fred, since it could approach Florida or the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. As of early Tuesday morning, the system, dubbed Potential Tropical Cyclone Six by the National Hu

  • 'River Dave' grateful for help, after fire destroyed his cabin

    An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known to locals as “River Dave,” whose cabin burned down on the wooded property where he was squatting for 27 years, says he's grateful and overwhelmed by fundraising efforts and offers of a place to live.

  • Africa’s first digital map of its land reveals a surprising fact about its trees

    There are more trees in Africa than initially thought, with the latest FAO study showing there are about 7 billion trees on the continent, not counting the continent’s major woodlands like the Congo rainforest.

  • Wild elephants in China are finally coming home

    Elephants attracted international attention for their long adventure away from home

  • Bear Spotted Browsing Inside Los Angeles Supermarket

    The bear was seen roaming the aisles of a Ralph’s supermarket, much to the surprise of shoppers.