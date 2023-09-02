How West football’s Marshaun Bowers channeled Cam Newton in win over Farragut

Cam Newton was top of mind for West football’s Marshaun Bowers.

The senior running back transformed a short pass into a 32-yard touchdown, galloping down the left sideline to give the Rebels a 14-7 lead at the end of the second quarter in an eventual 38-31 win at home over Farragut.

.@Syxxdafer with the pick on defense a minute before end of 2nd QT (1st clip)@MarshaunBowers does the rest catching the short pass from @hunter_dance and takes it 32yds to endzone@westrebelsfb 14@FarragutFB 7 pic.twitter.com/seBQoqrgZ4 — Toyloy Brown III (@TJ3rd_) September 2, 2023

After the 5-foot-8, 187-pound Bowers basked in the moment with his team, he trotted back to the sideline and did Newton’s signature “Superman” celebration.

“I had to be like Cam Newton at the time,” he said. “He’s my favorite quarterback.”

Bowers helped West (3-0) beat its second opponent in Class 6A in the first three weeks, and it was the fourth straight victory over the Admirals.

Bowers’ “Newton-like” performance included 18 carries for 141 rushing yards and a touchdown, two catches for 45 receiving yards and a touchdown, and a 95-yard kick return touchdown. On the defensive end, he had an interception.

West senior quarterback Hunter Dance completed 17 of 29 passes for 187 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Antwain Burdine had five catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Junior defensive lineman Wyatt Deroche had eight tackles and three sacks.

One of Bowers’ favorite plays of the night was his touchdown after the Farragut kickoff. He told his teammates that he could make a play if they did their part in blocking.

“I told them, ‘We just get a hole, I’ll hit it,’ and it happened,” he said.

West coach Lamar Brown is well aware of the multitude of ways Bowers helps this team.

“Marshaun’s an explosive player, you know, great player on offense, defense, special teams,” he said. “Anytime he touches the ball, he can go the distance.”

West's Marshaun Bowers (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a high school football game between Farragut and West held at West High in Knoxville on Friday, September 1, 2023.

When Brown was asked what makes Bowers capable of nights like these, he referenced his star’s good nature on and off the field.

“Marshaun’s a special athlete (but) as good a football player as he is, he’s a better young man and that’s what's special about him,” Brown said. “He’s so humble and works so dang hard every day."

That tough training allows Bowers to rarely come out of games like the win over Farragut.

“I just make plays when my name is called,” he said.

Bowers gave much of the credit for his talents on the field to his time as an eighth grader playing high school football at The King’s Academy in Seymour. He said that year “prepared me a lot” and that he was grateful for the opportunity the coaching staff gave him.

Brown was pleased that his team withstood Farragut, which had game-winning touchdown drives for a 2-1 record. He said the reigning Class 5A state champion knows how to finish big games.

“They learned that if they can keep fighting for 48 minutes, good things will happen,” he said. “That’s what this team is, that's who they developed into. They’re a bunch of fighters. You know it’s not always perfect . . . but our kids don’t flinch.”

Toyloy Brown III is a Knox News sports reporter. Email tbrown@usatoday.com. Twitter @TJ3rd_.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: TSSAA football: West beats Farragut 38-31 behind Marshaun Bowers