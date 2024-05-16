West flips card, wins TCC Invite

May 16—KEWADIN — Consider the favor returned.

Traverse City West won Traverse City Central's golf invitational only four days after Central won West's.

Winslow Robinson shot a 2-under par 68 in Wednesday's Traverse City Central Invitational at A-Ga-Ming Golf Resort's Torch course, sinking a 15-foot putt on the 306-yard par-4 No. 14 after driving the green.

"I needed that," Robinson said on the green after draining the putt.

Robinson just missed eagle on No. 11, settling for a birdie on the 497-yard par-5.

"I left it short from like 16 or 18 feet," Robinson said. "I chewed myself up about it, but I wasn't leaving that one short."

The eagle contributed to a four-shot win that was only two going into the final hole. Robinson shot 68, one off his best score of the season, and four ahead of his younger brother Duncan and Central senior Cameron Mansfield.

West took three of the top four spots and four of the top 10, with sophomore Henry Stachnik shooting 75 for fourth and sophomore Sean Haggerty tied with Central's Spencer Stegenga for ninth at 79.

Central won West's invitational by a single stroke Saturday at the Grand Traverse Resort. This time, the Titans made sure it wasn't as close, winning by 10 shots, although that number dwindled from a 14-shot lead with golfers well into the back nine of their rounds.

"We're so close with these two teams, so this has been an absolute blast for us, and them I'm sure," TC West assistant coach Steve Burk said. "To be able to pull it off today is a nice little payback for them winning ours."

Burk, a 1980 TC Central grad, coached for 30 years at Trenton and another seven at Southfield Christian, retiring as a teacher at Trenton, moving back home and joining Todd Hursey's coaching staff this season. Hursey had a Traverse City Junior Golf Association event to attend, so Burk led the coaching staff Wednesday.

"Winslow is just on a tear right now playing incredible golf," Burk said. "He leaves our team he puts us on his back and takes us and leads us. He's the captain and he plays like it very proud of him. He drove that green on 14, made that 15-footer for eagle on a par-4. I haven't seen that in probably 20 years from a high school player."

West won with a team total of 294, with Central at 304, and followed by Big Rapids (332), Gaylord (342), Elk Rapids (348) and Cadillac (349) in the top six spots of the 16-team event with two additional partial squads.

Mansfield led Central with a second-place 72, with senior Griffin Mawson fifth one shot behind, senior Andrew Fender seventh at 77 and Stengenga giving the Trojans four in the top 10 as well.

The only two non-TC top-10 golfers were Big Rapids' Zach Steers tied with Mawson for fifth and Elk Rapids senior Gabe Lavely in eighth with a 78.

Mansfield was within two of Winslow Robinson after the Titan junior bogeyed No. 17, but Robinson parred 18 and Manfield three-putted for double bogey.

"A double on the last one, that's golf sometimes," Mansfield said. "Give the credit to Winslow today. Another great round. He's been playing some great golf."

Oddly enough, neither Mansfield or Winslow Robinson had played the Torch course before.

"This is brand new to me," Robinson said. "I heard it was really tight and a little quirky and it definitely was. I just tried to play it safe."

He'd played A-Ga-Ming's Sundance course before, but not Torch.

"Some of those tee shots are just kind of weird distances and weird doglegs," Robinson said. "You just had to play it safe. I hit a lot of 3-irons off the tee, just not knowing where the trouble is or where it gets tight. So you just kind of hit and pray a little bit."

Regionals are at Midland's Curry West, a similar style of course, with Central and West both vying for the event's three state finals berths out of a 19-team field.

"I just never played here," Mansfield said. "So I just tried to do my thing, go point to point and keep it in the fairways and the green. No real big mistakes other than that double the last one. The short game was there. Could have made a couple more putts, but it was fun to be out there with the guys."

Gaylord was paced by Luke Somerville's 11th-place 80, while junior Keegan McRoberts shot an 85 for Cadillac. The Vikings put five golfers in the 80s, including a trio of 88s by Noah Traviss, Triston Birgy and Kasen Dunn.

West sophomore Blake LaFaive won the junior varsity portion of the tournament with an 81, with Central freshman Luke Harvey and Cadillac sophomore Connor Hill tied for second with 85s.

Mansfield and Robinson each said the Trojans and Titans being so close this season has helped both teams.

"We've been going back and forth," Mansfield said. "I was saying to the guys that this is going to be good pressure come regionals and states. Hopefully both of us can make it and we're just going to be prepared to play teams that are shooting the same scores we are."

"We've been flipping back and forth right now," Robinson said. "It's good. I love the competition between us. The teams are both pretty close right now for the most part."

The Titans don't have a senior on the varsity roster.

"Duncan had a great round, our little dynamite freshman," Burk said. "What I can say about our team is they never give up. They play their hearts out to the very end. They're having an incredible season. Henry at the end birdied the last hole and solidified his round today."

Central and West both compete in Friday's final Big North Conference regular-season tournament at Alpena, with West headed to the Katke Invitation in Big Rapids on Saturday and then both squads entered in Monday's invitational at the Traverse City Country Club. The BNC finals are at The Nightmare in West Branch next Wednesday, with regionals May 29.

"We're just so evenly matched, it's just unbelievable," McManus said. "Coach (Burk) and I were talking about how we feel like a yo-yo — going up and down, up and down, up and down. That makes it a lot better competition. It's a lot of fun having this kind of competition. We haven't had that in the BNC for a few years, so this is this is a lot of fun.

"I had a conversation with one of the boys from West that just moved here, Sean (Haggerty), and he said, 'I thought these teams would be big, huge rivals like the football and basketball teams, and the kids are all friends.' He said, 'I really like it like this.'"

