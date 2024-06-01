West Fargo Sheyenne outlasts Mandan, 13-8

May 31—DICKINSON — First-baseman Madison Aadland demolished a grand-slam home-run and went 3-for-5 with 2 runs and 5 RBI to help West Fargo Sheyenne outlast Mandan, 13-8, in the consolation-round late contest at Sanford Softball Complex on Friday, May 31 and now will play Grand Forks Red River after the Roughriders destroyed Fargo North by a football-score of 17-0. Left-fielder Mya Migler went 3-for-5 with a run and 2 RBI and third-baseman Makenna Alexander was a perfect 3-for-3 with 2 runs, while shortstop Kate Geiszler was 2-for-4 with 2 runs in another multi-hit performance for the Mustangs.

"It was really nice to get that grand-slam and get our energy rolling again," Aadland said. "It really got the fire under our butts to get going. It sucks, not being in that state-championship game but it's nice to get in that consolation games for our seniors and for us to get ready, too."

In the opening frame, Migler was hit by a pitch and quickly driven in by Schauer, who went 3-for-5 while drilling an RBI-double off the wall in left field, but was thrown out after being caught-off-base and the Mustangs stranded 2 runners.

Mandan wasted no time responding as centerfielder Ellie McElvaney — who paced the Braves on a 3-for-5 effort with a dinger, 3 runs, an RBI and a team-high 10 total-bases — roped a triple off the left-field wall and Yantzer followed suit with a double in almost the same location to score McElvaney. But Tveter locked down on the Braves and recorded three consecutive outs to close-out the threat at an even 1-all.

The Mustangs couldn't be saddled in the second inning, loading the bases on walks to starting pitcher Presley Tveter and Katelyn Bishop with Anyah Moffet reaching on an error, while Migler plated Tveter on a single and Schauer roped a 2-run double that scored Bishop and Moffett. The Mustangs managed to load the bases two more times — batting-around in the inning — but the Braves recorded a double-play and a groundout to end the threat at 3 runs and fell behind, 4-1.

The Braves halved the lead in the bottom of the third on a triple off the right-center-field wall by McElvaney, and she was scored on the next at bat on a sacrifice-line-drive to left by McKenzie Yantzer, but West Fargo closed out the threat with only 1 run surrendered.

The Mustangs struck again quickly in the fourth as Alexander and Geiszler each singled to left and Addie Rolstad reached on an error to again load the bases, then Aadland jumped all over the 2-1 Miller offering, dropping a big-fly deep over the left-field wall for the grand-slam homer that gave WFHS a seemingly insurmountable 8-2 lead.

But in the bottom of the fifth inning, McElvaney annihilated a moon-shot over deep center-field and Yantzer recorded a single to left with Savannah Gustavsson following suit and placing runners at first and second. Designated-hitter Jenna Wandler sent a 2-run double off the wall in left to close the gap further at 8-5 and Kaebry Weekes moved her over to third on a single. Tveter gave way to McGrane in relief and the righthander struck out left-fielder Taylor Arnegard looking before walking first-baseman Hope Hanson to load the bases for the Braves, but a groundout stranded the three baserunners and nullified the threat to close out the inning.

To open the seventh and final inning, the Mustangs registered four-consecutive singles, with Rolstad, Aadland and Tveter all driving in runs and Rolstad scoring on a wild pitch to give Sheyenne a 13-5 lead and McGrane kept up the good work, using the lead to her advantage and allowing 3 runs, but closing out the game on a groundout from McElvaney for the final out of the game.

"We'll take the win, and you don't want to leave a lot of runners on base and get crucial hits and not leave runners on base and in scoring-position," West Fargo Sheyenne manager Mark Woodberry said. "We missed a few opportunities, but took advantage of some opportunities, too and that was good for us."

For more information about softball in North Dakota, please visit

https://ndhsaanow.com/tournaments/softball

and/or

https://www.wdasports.org/postseasons/spring-2024/softball

.