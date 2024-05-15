West Collierville Middle School track team eyeing 3-peat

COLLIERVILLE – They are one of Shelby county’s best kept secrets.

They are the young ladies of the West Collierville middle school track team who this weekend, will try to become the three time state champions.

They are a team loaded from top to bottom. From field events to sprints.

Alexa Haynes leads the state in both the shot put and discus.

Then there’s Kylie Walden… arguably the fastest middle schooler in Tennessee with stats to back it up.

Best in the state in the 100, 200 and 400 meters.

Good luck beating these girls who are 13 strong, even with a target on their backs.

“Honestly, for me personally, I don’t feel pressure because I know what I’m capable of and I know what we’ve been training for. We’ve been preparing this whole time for this,” Walden said “So I feel like we got this.”

What makes this run even more impressive, this program wasn’t around just a few years ago.

“We started unofficially in 2022 with five girls. It was kind of a shock to us. It was just five girls. Then we came on last year, did it again, and this year we doubled the entries and we’re headed back,” said West Collierville coach Erika Palmer. “So I’m excited to try to defend that title.”

